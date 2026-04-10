National Safe Motherhood Day

India has reduced its MMR significantly over the past decade, but disparities persist across states and regions. While some states have already achieved levels close to the SDG target of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births, others continue to report higher ratios, reflecting uneven access to quality maternal care. Gaps in antenatal care, skilled birth attendance, and emergency services, especially in rural areas, along with delays in care and factors like anaemia and poor nutrition, continue to drive preventable maternal deaths. Addressing this will require stronger primary healthcare, better referral systems, round-the-clock trained staff, and focused investment in high-burden regions.