National Press Day 2025: Celebrating the Voice of Free Media
EdexLive Desk
Observed on November 16 every year, National Press Day celebrates the freedom of the press and its vital role in a democracy. It also marks the foundation of the Press Council of India, which ensures ethical journalism across the nation.
The day commemorates the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI) in 1966, a body created to preserve the freedom of the press and maintain high standards of public communication and journalistic integrity.
The press is often called the Fourth Pillar of Democracy. It informs citizens, holds power to account, and gives voice to the voiceless. A free press promotes truth, justice, and active civic engagement in a democratic nation.
The PCI acts as a watchdog of press ethics. It guides journalists to report responsibly, investigates complaints of bias or misconduct, and safeguards the independence of media from political or commercial pressures.
With digital media and social platforms, journalism has evolved rapidly. Today, journalists face the challenge of balancing speed with accuracy while ensuring that facts remain the foundation of every story shared.
From fake news to censorship, modern journalism confronts numerous hurdles. National Press Day reminds us of the need for ethical reporting, media literacy, and continued defense of the right to freedom of expression.
On National Press Day, we salute the tireless efforts of journalists who seek truth, amplify voices, and inform society. A free and responsible press remains the cornerstone of a strong, transparent, and democratic India.