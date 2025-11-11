National Education Day: Learning, Legacy, and the Power of Knowledge
EdexLive Desk
Observed on November 11 every year, National Education Day marks the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first education minister, who played a vital role in shaping the country’s modern education system.
A freedom fighter, scholar, and visionary, Azad believed that education was the foundation of a free, progressive nation. He championed universal primary education and promoted scientific and cultural development.
National Education Day reminds us that education is more than academic achievement, it’s about empowering minds, nurturing curiosity, and preparing citizens to contribute meaningfully to society.
Under Azad’s leadership, institutions like the University Grants Commission (UGC), IITs, and the Indian Institute of Science were strengthened, laying the groundwork for India’s higher education excellence.
Education for all was Azad’s dream. He believed that every child — regardless of caste, gender, or economic background — deserves equal access to learning opportunities and quality schooling.
Education fuels innovation, economic growth, and civic responsibility. National Education Day celebrates teachers, students, and institutions that work tirelessly to build an informed, progressive India.
With the rise of digital learning and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, education in India is evolving to emphasise skill development, critical thinking, and holistic growth.
National Education Day urges us to continue Azad’s mission, making education accessible, meaningful, and transformative. A literate and enlightened nation is the strongest tribute we can offer to his vision.