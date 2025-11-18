Mental Health Books for Tough Days, Good Days, and Every Day
EdexLive Desk
Feeling overwhelmed or depleted? This book invites you to reconnect with the quiet environment around you to find rest, ease, and subtle wonder in a stressful world.
The book is about learning simple-yet-powerful ways to establish healthy boundaries in all areas of your life. A guide to speaking up for your needs without hurting others.
The book is about how sisters Emily and Amelia Nagoski offer a groundbreaking, science-based plan to help women minimise stress, manage emotions, and fight back against the specific societal pressures that cause female burnout.
The book is about how spiritual teacher Gabrielle Bernstein provides nine transformational techniques to help you release inner child wounds, unlearn fear, and enjoy genuine inner peace daily.
The book is about how sometimes you just need a laugh. This hilarious poetry collection covers all the quirks of daily anxiety, from awkward social interactions to nervous ticks, bringing lighthearted humor to chaotic days.
A collection of 365 inspiring quotes and motivational sayings, shared with Hoda Kotb's signature warmth, offering daily doses of wisdom, courage, and hope.