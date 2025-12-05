Jayalalithaa’s Education Revolution in Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is remembered not only for her political legacy but also for her strong commitment to education. Her reforms reshaped access, equality, and quality of learning across the state.
Jayalalithaa believed education was the key to empowerment. Her policies focused on students from rural, low-income, and marginalised communities, ensuring that they had opportunities to rise.
She launched several schemes supporting girls’ education, including free schooling, bicycles, uniforms, and textbooks, encouraging more young women to continue their studies without financial pressure.
One of her landmark reforms was the Samacheer Kalvi (Uniform System of School Education), which created a common curriculum for all schools. It reduced inequality and ensured every child received the same quality education.
Jayalalithaa expanded and improved Tamil Nadu’s famed midday meal program, ensuring better nutrition, increased school attendance, and reduced dropout rates, especially in rural areas.
She introduced the free laptop scheme for Class 11 and 12 students, helping lakhs of students access digital learning tools. This move boosted computer literacy and prepared youth for modern careers.
Her government provided students with:
✔ Free textbooks
✔ Free uniforms
✔ Free geometry boxes
✔ Free footwear
✔ Free bus passes
Removing these costs made schooling accessible for every family.
Jayalalithaa also expanded scholarship programs for SC/ST, BC, MBC, and economically weaker students, helping them pursue higher studies without financial burden.
Under her leadership:
✔ Classrooms were renovated.
✔ New schools were established.
✔ Smart classrooms were introduced.
✔ Sanitation facilities were upgraded
These improvements created safer and better learning environments.