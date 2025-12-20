International Human Solidarity Day: Standing Together for a Shared Future
EdexLive Desk
International Human Solidarity Day highlights the importance of unity, cooperation, and shared responsibility among nations, promoting solidarity as a key value for global peace, equality, and sustainable development.
International Human Solidarity Day is observed every year on December 20, commemorating the creation of the World Solidarity Fund by the United Nations in 2002.
The 2025 theme, “Solidarity for Sustainable Development: Uniting Communities for a Shared Future,” emphasises collective action to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and reduce global social and health inequalities.
The day reminds countries of shared global challenges like poverty, healthcare access, and inequality, encouraging cooperation, inclusive growth, and stronger international partnerships for lasting social progress.
Key goals include reducing poverty, improving healthcare access, strengthening global cooperation, supporting vulnerable communities, and inspiring initiatives addressing mental health, infectious diseases, and social protection systems.
Human solidarity focuses on mutual support and interdependence, not charity. It promotes fair resource sharing and collective responsibility to address global challenges in health, education, and sustainable development.