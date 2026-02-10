International Epilepsy Day 2026: What everyone should know
EdexLive Desk
edexlive.com
Epilepsy is a neurological condition marked by recurring seizures, but seizures vary widely. Some involve convulsions, others look like brief staring spells or sudden confusion. Many forms are subtle and often missed, especially in children and older adults.
Epilepsy can be linked to genetics, brain injury, infections, birth complications, or stroke. In many cases, no single cause is found. This does not reduce the seriousness of the condition or the need for long term care and monitoring.
Not all seizures involve falling or shaking. A person may pause mid sentence, blink rapidly, drop objects, or appear disoriented for seconds. Knowing these signs helps people respond calmly instead of panicking or misjudging behaviour.
Stay with the person and keep them safe from injury. Place them on their side if possible. Do not restrain them and do not put anything in their mouth. Time the seizure and seek medical help if it lasts longer than five minutes.
Many people with epilepsy manage it well through medication, lifestyle care, and regular follow ups. With proper treatment, most can study, work, travel, and live independently. Consistency with medication is critical.
Misconceptions often lead to discrimination at school, work, and even within families. Epilepsy is not contagious. It is not a mental illness. Stigma delays diagnosis, reduces treatment adherence, and harms mental health.
Early recognition and informed responses save lives and reduce harm. Awareness also pushes systems to improve access to neurologists, affordable medication, and emergency care, especially in low resource settings.