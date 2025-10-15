International Day of Rural Women, the Backbone of Our Communities
EdexLive Desk
edexlive.com
The 2025 theme highlights “The Rise of Rural Women: Building Resilient Futures with Beijing+30.” It calls for equal access to resources, education, and opportunities for rural women worldwide.
Nearly half of the world’s agricultural workforce is made up of rural women. They plant, harvest, and nurture the land, ensuring food security even in the face of climate change and economic challenges.
Despite their vital role, many rural women still struggle with poverty, limited education, inadequate healthcare, and unequal access to land and decision-making. Their contributions often remain invisible in policies and statistics.
Rural women are at the heart of sustainable farming. Through water conservation, organic practices, and biodiversity protection, they preserve the environment while feeding their communities.
Education gives rural women the tools to innovate, start businesses, and transform their families’ lives. When women learn, communities prosper and cycles of poverty begin to break.
Empowered rural women become leaders, teachers, and changemakers. Their voices strengthen societies, making them more inclusive, fair, and resilient.
Let us celebrate and invest in rural women — the heart of our shared future. Support her voice, her work, and her right to thrive in a world that values equality and sustainability