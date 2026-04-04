International Carrot Day

Carrots are often linked to improved eyesight, but the claim is only partly true. Beta-carotene helps prevent vitamin A deficiency, which can affect vision, but it does not enhance eyesight beyond normal levels. The idea gained popularity during World War II as part of British wartime messaging. Today, carrots remain important for overall health, even as the myth continues to circulate.
Carrots were not originally orange. Early varieties were purple, red, yellow, and even white, first cultivated in regions of Central Asia. The now-common orange carrot is believed to have been developed in Europe through selective breeding.
Carrots are grown across a wide range of climates. In India, they are widely cultivated during the winter season (rabi season), in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, where cooler temperatures support better yield and quality.
Carrots are used in a wide range of dishes across cuisines, from raw salads and juices to cooked preparations like soups, curries, and desserts. It is widely used in both savoury and sweet dishes, making them a consistent ingredient in everyday food.