Indian Air Force Day

“Touch the Sky with Glory” — the IAF’s motto, drawn from the Bhagavad Gita, symbolises courage, honour, and selfless service. It captures the indomitable spirit of the air warriors who protect the nation from above.
From wars to humanitarian relief missions, the Indian Air Force remains ever ready to serve with unmatched precision, skill, and bravery, standing tall as the first responder in times of crisis and conflict alike.
From the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars to the daring Balakot air strikes, the IAF has time and again demonstrated its tactical brilliance and unshakable commitment to safeguarding India’s sovereignty..
With state-of-the-art aircraft like Rafale, Tejas, and Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, the IAF continues to soar higher by combining advanced technology with unflinching determination to uphold India’s air dominance on the global stage.
Trailblazers like Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi and her peers have shattered stereotypes, flying combat jets and inspiring a new generation of women to reach for the skies without fear or hesitation.