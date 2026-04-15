Happy Vishu: A Fresh Start Filled with Hope

Vishu marks the Malayalam New Year, celebrated with joy and hope across Kerala. It signifies fresh beginnings, prosperity, and positivity, as families come together to welcome a new year filled with happiness, success, and abundance.
Vishu symbolizes new beginnings and the importance of starting the year with positivity. It reflects the belief that what you see first on Vishu morning shapes the rest of your year.
The highlight of Vishu is ‘Vishukkani’—an arrangement of fruits, vegetables, flowers, mirror, coins, and sacred items. Viewing this first thing in the morning is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.
People wake up early and view the Vishukkani with closed eyes, guided by elders. This ritual is followed by prayers, symbolizing gratitude and hope for a prosperous and successful year ahead.
Elders give money, called ‘Vishu Kaineettam,’ to younger family members. This tradition symbolizes blessings, prosperity, and the sharing of wealth and happiness within the family, strengthening bonds and spreading joy.
A grand feast called Vishu Sadya is prepared, featuring a variety of traditional dishes. Served on banana leaves, it celebrates Kerala’s rich culinary heritage and brings families together over delicious, festive meals.
Firecrackers light up the day, adding excitement to the celebrations. Children and families enjoy these moments, making Vishu a vibrant festival filled with laughter, energy, and festive spirit across homes and communities.
Happy Vishu! May this new year bring peace, prosperity, and happiness into your life. Let it be a journey of growth, positivity, and beautiful beginnings filled with success and joy.