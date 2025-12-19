Goa’s Freedom from Colonial Rule

Goa’s Liberation Day is observed on December 19 to mark the end of Portuguese rule in 1961. The day celebrates Goa’s integration into India after more than 450 years of colonial domination.
The Portuguese ruled Goa from 1510, making it one of the longest-held European colonies in India. Despite India’s independence in 1947, Goa remained under Portuguese control for 14 more years.
Freedom fighters, activists, and national leaders played a key role in Goa’s liberation movement. Peaceful protests, civil resistance, and growing public pressure kept the demand for freedom alive across Goa.
In December 1961, India launched Operation Vijay, a military action that led to Goa’s liberation. The operation ended Portuguese rule within 36 hours, marking a historic moment in India’s post-independence journey.
After liberation, Goa became a Union Territory along with Daman and Diu. In 1987, Goa attained full statehood, becoming India’s 25th state, while Konkani was recognised as the official language.
Goa’s Liberation Day symbolises freedom, unity, and national integration. It honours the sacrifices of freedom fighters and highlights the importance of sovereignty and self-rule in India’s democratic history.