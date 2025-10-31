Famous Indian Scientists and Their Groundbreaking Inventions
EdexLive Desk
edexlive.com
CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect in 1928, explaining how light scatters when passing through different materials. This discovery earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 and became a cornerstone of modern spectroscopy used in chemistry, biology, and medicine.
Satyendra Nath Bose’s work with Albert Einstein led to the Bose-Einstein statistics and prediction of the Bose-Einstein condensate, a new state of matter. The term "boson" was named in his honor, marking his lasting impact on quantum physics.
A self-taught genius, Srinivasa Ramanujan made extraordinary contributions to number theory, infinite series, and continued fractions. His discoveries continue to influence mathematics, computer science, and modern analytical research.
Homi J Bhabha laid the foundation of India’s nuclear energy initiative. He established TIFR and BARC, pioneering India’s atomic research and making the country self-reliant in nuclear technology.
Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space program, founded ISRO, which led to the launch of India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, in 1975. His vision transformed India into a global space power.
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam played a vital role in developing India’s missile and space technologies, including Agni and Prithvi. His leadership helped India achieve technological independence and global recognition.
Jagadish Chandra Bose’s experiments in radio and microwave optics paved the way for wireless communication. His invention, the crescograph, proved that plants respond to stimuli, revolutionising plant science.
As a key leader at ISRO, Dr K Radhakrishnan spearheaded the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), making India the first nation to reach Mars on its maiden attempt, a landmark achievement in global space exploration.