Democracy survives through democratic exercise

India adopted universal adult franchise with the adoption of the Constitution in 1950, granting every citizen above the age of 21 the right to vote, regardless of caste, gender, education, or wealth. At the time, this was a bold decision. The country had low literacy rates and deep social divisions, yet its leaders chose inclusion.This stands in contrast to several established democracies. In the United States, the world’s oldest democracy, universal and enforceable voting rights came into force only in 1965, after decades of legal and structural barriers.