Celebrating National Youth Day

National Youth Day is observed on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The day celebrates youth power, ideals, and the vital role young minds play in nation building.
Swami Vivekananda was a visionary monk, philosopher, and youth icon. His teachings on self-belief, discipline, and service continue to inspire generations to build character, confidence, and purpose-driven lives.
Every year, National Youth Day focuses on a theme highlighting youth empowerment, leadership, and social responsibility. The theme encourages young people to channel their energy toward positive change and national development.
Youth are the driving force of innovation and progress. Their creativity, resilience, and passion help shape the country’s future through education, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, and community service.
National Youth Day emphasises quality education and skill-building. Empowering youth with knowledge, critical thinking, and practical skills prepares them to face global challenges and contribute meaningfully to society.
Young people play a key role in addressing social issues. Volunteering, environmental action, and inclusive leadership enable youth to create positive impact and strengthen communities across the nation.
Swami Vivekananda urged youth to dream big, stay fearless, and work selflessly. His message reminds young minds that inner strength, values, and service can transform both individual lives and society.