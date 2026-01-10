Celebrating Hindi Day

World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 to promote the Hindi language globally. It celebrates Hindi as a medium of cultural exchange, communication, and unity across countries and communities.
World Hindi Day commemorates the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur in 1975. The day highlights India’s efforts to promote Hindi internationally and strengthen cultural connections worldwide.
Hindi is spoken by millions across continents. From Asia to the Americas, Hindi connects diaspora communities and serves as a bridge between cultures, traditions, and shared values.
Hindi literature, cinema, and music have carried Indian stories to global audiences. From classical poetry to modern films, Hindi continues to influence creative expression worldwide.
On World Hindi Day, embassies, schools, and cultural organisations host seminars, poetry readings, and language programs. These events encourage learning, using, and appreciating Hindi internationally.
World Hindi Day promotes Hindi while respecting all languages. It reminds us that linguistic diversity strengthens global harmony and cultural understanding rather than replacing regional identities.
World Hindi Day inspires pride in language and culture. It encourages future generations to learn Hindi, preserve linguistic heritage, and use language as a tool for global connection.