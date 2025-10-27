Career Pivots That Redefined Success Stories In India
EdexLive Desk
edexlive.com
She began as India’s first woman brewmaster, studying fermentation science in Australia when few women entered the field. Rejected by breweries back home, she turned the same science toward enzymes and built Biocon, one of Asia’s leading biotech firms.
A theatre actor who once built props for plays, he channelled his storytelling instinct into founding UTV, one of India’s most successful media houses. Later, he co-founded upGrad, proving creative roots can power large-scale education innovation.
She rose to fame as one of television’s most recognisable faces before stepping away from acting to pursue public service. Today, she serves as a Union Minister, balancing political leadership with the same poise that once defined her performances.
A banker for over a decade, he wrote the Shiva Trilogy on the side, unsure anyone would read it. The series became a publishing phenomenon, and he left finance to focus on mythological storytelling that has inspired millions.
Once one of India’s most recognisable models and actors, she later became an author, cancer survivor, and tech entrepreneur. Through The Upside Space, her digital art platform, she bridges creativity and innovation while continuing to advocate for self-expression.