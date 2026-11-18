The word 'human' comes from the Latin humanus and has been in use in English since the 1450s. Cambridge Dictionary defines it as having the qualities, faults, and feelings associated with people, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines. The growing ubiquity of artificial intelligence has brought this distinction into sharp focus. Cambridge has also noted the rising use of terms such as 'human-made', 'human-written', and 'human-authored' as people prioritise distinguishing individual contributions from AI-generated output.