Bhai Dooj 2025: Celebrating the Sacred Bond Between Brothers and Sisters
EdexLive Desk
Bhai Dooj marks the loving bond between brothers and sisters. Celebrated two days after Diwali, sisters pray for their brothers’ long life, while brothers promise to protect and cherish them forever.
According to legend, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after defeating Narakasura. She welcomed him with sweets and a tilak, a ritual that became the tradition of Bhai Dooj.
The Tilak Ceremony
On this day, sisters apply a vermilion tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, symbolising protection from evil. The ritual strengthens emotional ties and reminds them of their shared love and trust.
Gifting is an integral part of Bhai Dooj. Brothers and sisters exchange thoughtful presents and traditional sweets like laddoos and barfis to express affection and gratitude.
Bhai Dooj is known by different names across India: Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, Bhai Phonta in West Bengal, and Yama Dwitiya in southern states, each with unique customs and rituals.
Even with busy lives, siblings celebrate Bhai Dooj virtually or by sending gifts online. The spirit of love and connection remains unchanged, bridging distances and hearts.
Bhai Dooj reminds us to cherish family ties and express gratitude for the love and support of our siblings: a timeless celebration of care, protection, and lifelong friendship.