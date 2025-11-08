Academic Bank of Credits Explained: A Simple Guide for Students
EdexLive Desk
Think of it as a digital savings account… but instead of money, it stores your academic credits! The Academic Bank of Credits allows students to collect, transfer, and redeem credits earned from different institutions under one unified system.
The ABC was launched under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to make higher education more flexible. It aims to encourage multiple entry-exit options, lifelong learning, and mobility between institutions.
Every time you complete a course, your university uploads the earned credits to your ABC ID on the DigiLocker platform. These credits remain valid and can be used later if you switch colleges or pause your studies.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) oversees the Academic Bank of Credits. Only UGC-recognised and NAAC-accredited institutions can participate, ensuring the credibility of stored credits.
Switch between universities easily
Take breaks and resume studies without losing progress
Combine credits from online and offline courses
Enables interdisciplinary learning and flexibility
Simplifies student mobility across universities
Promotes credit-based learning models
Encourages collaboration between colleges and online platforms
Helps maintain transparent academic records
Visit abc.gov.in
Sign up using your DigiLocker account or Aadhaar
Get your unique ABC ID
Start earning and tracking credits through your institution