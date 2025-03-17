Hyderabad entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla joins Shark Tank India as the newest Shark
EdexLive Desk
Srikant Bolla, an industrialist, and Founder and Chairman of Bollant Industries, joins as a 'Shark' on the popular show Shark Tank India.
It is a well-known reality show where entrepreneurs present their business plans to a panel of investors to persuade them to fund their business.
“To survive a pool of sharks, you need to become one yourself. So yes, I got an opportunity to become a shark on Shark Tank India," Bolla tweeted, posting a picture.
Born on July 7, 1991, in Seetharamapuram, Machilipatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, Bolla comes from a Telugu family with parents who were farmers by profession.
Fighting the odds of life for education, Bolla was the first visually impaired student to pursue Management Science at the Sloan School of Management of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Bolla started Bollant Industries with Co-founder Ravi Mantha in 2012. The company, funded by Ratan Tata, manufactures areca-based products, while providing employment to several people with disabilities. | (Pic: Just Dial)
Inspired by his story, Bollywood made a film on Srikanth Bolla’s life story titled Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao. It was released in 2024.
Srikanth Bolla became a member of Lead India 2020: The Second National Youth Movement, started by former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam.
In 2011, he co-founded Samanvai Center for Children with Multiple Disabilities, where he started a Braille printing press. In April 2017, Bolla was one of the three Indians to feature in the Forbes 30 under 30 list across all of Asia.