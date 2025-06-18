Iran & Israel: From friends to foes

In 1948, while most Muslim nations rejected Israel, Shia-majority Iran recognised it. With US backing, the Shah of Iran and Israel built secret ties: trade, oil, even spy networks.
The Islamic Revolution flipped the script. The new regime called Israel “Little Satan”, banned travel to “occupied Palestine”, and backed Palestinian groups.
From the 1980s, Iran armed Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis. Israel hit back with assassinations, airstrikes, and blockades. It was a proxy war, until now.
On June 13, Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion”, its biggest direct assault on Iran in decades, which targeted nuclear plants, refineries, and top commanders, leading to multiple deaths and casualties.
100+ drones and missiles rained on Israel. Tehran vowed: “No hit-and-run this time.” Israel claimed air dominance over Tehran and warned, “More attacks mean Tehran burns.”
The US denies involvement. Saudi condemns Israel. India calls for calm. China warns against escalation. Oil prices jump. Peace talks collapse.
From covert friends to open fire, Iran and Israel’s story is rewriting West Asia’s future. Is this just another chapter or the start of a larger war?