Strawberry Moon 2025: Here's why you can't miss June's full moon
EdexLive Desk
This name comes from Native American tribes who used it to mark the strawberry harvest season in June. It’s a seasonal name, not a color cue.
Peak visibility in India: Just after sunset, around 7:15 PM IST. It will appear full for a couple of nights, but tonight is the best show.
It’s the last full moon of spring or the first of summer, depending on where you are. While it occurs annually, this year’s Strawberry Moon coincides with perigee — meaning it’s slightly larger and brighter!
Find a clear, open view of the eastern horizon. No telescope needed — naked-eye viewing is perfect! Bonus points if you catch it rising behind buildings or trees for a scenic effect.
Catch this lunar beauty before it sets — next year’s won’t feel quite the same. The Strawberry Moon is tonight’s celestial highlight.