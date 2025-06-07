Switch it up! Nintendo launched its new console: The Nintendo Switch 2 and it’s selling out FAST!
EdexLive Desk
Demand goes through the roof! Over 2.2 million pre-orders in Japan alone! Analysts predict 15 million units will be sold by March 2026. The hype is real!
With a bigger, bolder screen, 7.9-inch LCD, 1080p resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and HDR — the Switch 2’s display is quite the thing!
It comes power-packed with a Nvidia Tegra processor, which delivers 4K output when docked and smoother gameplay.
The Switch 2 is connection-ready with 256 GB storage, magnetic Joy-Cons, GameChat, and GameShare.
Games like Mario Kart, upgraded versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and more could turn on the gamer mode in you!
Pricey, but worth it! At $449.99 (US) / £395.99 (UK), it’s a little heavy on the pocket.
Although the future of gaming is here, Indian gamers await its release.