How the “historic” India-UK FTA benefits Indian students, workers
EdexLive Desk
Today, the leaders of India and the United Kingdom, ie Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, signed a “historic” Free Trade Agreement (FTA)
The FTA aims to increase bilateral trade between the two countries by $120 billion, through a reduction in tariffs on key exports
Indians who are on temporary work visas are also exempt from making duplicate payments to social security funds, due to discussions on the Double Contribution Convention Agreement
Indians who are on temporary work visas are also exempt from making duplicate payments to social security funds, due to discussions on the Double Contribution Convention Agreement
Some experts believe that closer trade relations between India and the UK, due to the FTA, will also trickle down to the international student policy of the UK
The FTA is expected to lead to a slew of international student-friendly policies, such as streamlined visa processes, better employment pathways for international students, and tie-ups in the realm of education & research between India & the UK