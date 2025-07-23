India plans unified Higher Education Regulator: HECI Bill loading!
EdexLive Desk
HECI will replace three major institutions – University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) – streamlining the system under one roof.
The proposed body will have independent verticals for: (a) regulation; (b) accreditation; (c) funding; (d) academic standards.
NEP 2020 calls for a "light but tight" framework, focusing on innovation, transparency, and efficiency in governance.
Currently, technical, non-technical, and teacher education are governed separately. HECI promises cohesive policy-making and faster reform.
The idea of HECI isn't new. A 2018 draft bill was floated, and now, under Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the push has gained fresh momentum.
As Union Minister of State (MoS) Sukanta Majumdar informed the Lok Sabha, the bill is under preparation, marking a big step toward re-energising India's higher education.
With HECI, India hopes to create a flexible, responsive, and globally competitive higher education system.