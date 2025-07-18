No more backbenchers: Schools across India adopting “U-shaped” seating!
EdexLive Desk
The trend originated recently in Kerala
Schools across the state have implemented this seating arrangement in their classrooms
This trend has been inspired by a scene in the 2024 Malayalam movie Sthanarthi Sreekuttan
Schools in Odisha, Punjab and Karnataka also adopted this seating arrangement
While Hyderabad’s District Collector directed schools in the city to adopt this seating arrangement, Tamil Nadu’s government launched a pilot programme to check its viability
While this seating arrangement is important for promoting classroom inclusivity and participation, doctors warn that looking at the board while sitting sideways in the arrangement may cause strain on the neck