Sunday Wimbledon showdown! A continuing legacy...

On July 13, Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon Men’s Final, a battle of the next-gen tennis titans.
The winner takes home the Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy and £2.7 million in prize money.
But, did you know about these Wimbledon traditions?
Wimbledon’s strict all-white attire rule, enforced since the 1870s, demands players wear predominantly white outfits, excluding cream or off-white, with logos kept minimal to maintain elegance on the grass courts.
A quintessential Wimbledon ritual, fans savour over 1,90,000 servings of strawberries and cream during the tournament, a tradition dating back to the Victorian era, symbolising British summer indulgence.
Since 1922, the Royal Box on Centre Court has hosted royalty, celebrities, and dignitaries, with 74 seats reserved for special guests. Players bow or curtsy if the King or Queen is present!
Historically, Wimbledon paused play on the Middle Sunday to rest the grass courts, a tradition upheld until 2022, when it was relaxed.