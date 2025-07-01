Greetings, Earthlings! Tomorrow is World UFO Day!

On this day in 1947, a mysterious “flying disc” allegedly crashed near Roswell, New Mexico. Was it an alien spaceship? Was it a weather balloon? Nobody knows!
This revelation spawned a new breed of nerds — UFO watchers. They swear that they have spotted “weird lights in the sky”. A few of their sightings were also corroborated by the American fighter pilots!
The US Government had acknowledged these events and admitted to not being able to identify what they saw.
Reports of “mystery lights” over Indian skies have sparked curiosity. In fact, Indian troops have reported spotting UFOs in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control, particularly near the Kongka La Pass.
Aliens have invaded our screens for decades — sometimes losing their way back home, sometimes to destroy cities. ET, The X Files, Men in Black, Super 8, and even our very own Jaadoo!
UFOlogists and enthusiasts celebrate World UFO Day by hitting the most popular UFO sighting spots, or even their rooftops with binoculars and telescopes. Keep an eye on the sky tomorrow — who knows, you might also see something!