Mausam is awesome! Indian Meteorological Department to turn 150 soon!
EdexLive Desk
What started as a humble setup has now become a powerhouse of weather forecasting, communication, and scientific innovation.
IMD started its journey in the year 1875 after one of the deadliest Calcutta cyclones in 1864 and various monsoon failures in 1866 and 1871.
In the olden days, IMD sent weather warnings the old-school way, via telegrams, ensuring the nation stayed informed.
It soon became a tech pioneer — introducing India’s first message-switching computer for global data exchange and one of the earliest electronic computers for meteorological research.
India led the way as the first developing country to launch the INSAT geostationary satellite, revolutionising 24x7 weather monitoring and cyclone alerts.
Marking the momentous occasion, the Government of India has extended invitations to countries once part of undivided India, marking the 150th anniversary.
The invited countries include Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.
Time for some grandeur! The Ministry of Finance has authorised the release of a special Rupees 150 commemorative coin. From marathons and exhibitions to workshops and Olympiads, the celebrations are set to be as dynamic and vibrant as India’s weather!