Saare Jahan se Accha— Did you know today is Vishwa Hindi Divas or World Hindi Day?
EdexLive Desk
Unlike Hindi Diwas (September 14), this day is all about Hindi taking the world stage — thanks to its first appearance at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 1949...
The advent of greatness! Have you heard of the1975 World Hindi Conference? It was inaugurated by Indira Gandhi, marking the beginning of Hindi’s global journey!
4. Fast forward to 2006, when late former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh officially declared January 10 as World Hindi Day — because the globe deserves a language spoken from the heart by 1.5 billion people.
This year’s theme is "A Global Voice of Unity and Cultural Pride" — proving that Hindi connects us all.
What's a better way to learn about the language than read books by Sahitya Akademi awardees? Here are the top three books that you ought to read.
Bhishm Sahni's Tamas is a narration of the lives of Sikh, Hindu, and Muslim families, documenting the social, political, and personal turmoils that the communities of India and Pakistan faced during the Partition.
Sri Lal Shukla's Raag Darbari follows the turmoil of a scholar stuck between his ideologies and the reality he faces.
Meri Teri Uski Baat by Yashpal tells the story of a Hindu husband and Christian wife, set against the backdrop of the 1942 Quit India Movement.