Meet Dr V Narayanan: The rocket scientist leading ISRO's next leap
EdexLive Desk
Once denied access to cryogenic technology, with Narayanan’s expertise India is now part of the elite club of cryogenic tech powers.
Silver medallist at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, Narayanan mastered cryogenic and aerospace engineering, setting the stage for a stellar career at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
When Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram crash-landed, he didn’t just analyse the failure — he found solutions. Chandrayaan 3's success owes much to his brilliance.
Since 2018, Narayanan has led the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Kerala, developing cutting-edge engines for satellites and launch vehicles, including Gaganyaan’s human-rated propulsion.
As Chairman of the Human Rated Certification Board, he’s the mastermind behind ensuring India’s first manned space mission is a safe one.
From decision-making for launch vehicles to mentoring young talent, Narayanan is shaping not just missions but ISRO’s future.
With a roadmap in hand, Narayanan says, "India’s space journey is unstoppable." His tenure will shape ISRO’s next giant leap.
January 14 marks the beginning of a new era. V Narayanan, the rocket scientist with a vision, will take ISRO to greater heights.