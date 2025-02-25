From makhana mala to snacks: Here is how this healthy munchy is poised to become a global phenomenon
EdexLive Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated with a makhana garland at Bihar during the release of the 19th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). | (Pic: ANI)
Makhana, also known as foxnut, is a type of seed derived from the Euryale ferox plant (water lily). It is an excellent source of several essential nutrients. | (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
PM Modi said, "I eat makhana at least 300 out of 365 days a year. It is a superfood that we must now take to global markets."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the creation of a Makhana Board in Bihar aimed at enhancing the production and processing of foxnuts
Good for the skin, high in fibre, good for heart health, improves kidney health, good for nerves, low glycaemic index, gluten-free, helps overcome infertility, flushes toxins, helps regulate blood sugar | (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Jobs in farming, processing, packaging, and special opportunities for women and entrepreneurs are provided in the makhana industry.
The youth can explore strategies for marketing makhana and creating awareness about healthy snacks. Additionally, entrepreneurs or start-up enthusiasts can come up with innovative makhana-based snacks or food products.
Bihar is the largest producer of makhana in India, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Tripura, and Manipur.