India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy highlights: Virat Kohli kissing wedding ring, Hardik Pandya's expensive watch
EdexLive Desk
Indians and Indian team fans across the world came together in Dubai to witness the victory against arch-rival Pakistan in the second group game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. | (Pic: ICC)
India decimated the opponents’ target of 242. | (Pic: ICC)
Came in at number 3 and led India to a six-wicket win against Pakistan. Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored his 51st ODI (One Day International) century. | (Pic: ICC)
As soon as the match ended, Virat was seen kissing his wedding ring and gave the camera a thumbs-up, which looked like a message to his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. | (Pic: Twitter)
"It feels good to be able to bat in that manner in an important game where we wanted to see our qualification into the semis," Kohli said | (Pic: ICC)
During the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, “Virat loves representing the country...Over the years, we’ve seen this, and those in the dressing room aren’t surprised by his performance."
| (PIc: PTI)
Hardik Pandya’s Rs 7 crore watch becomes the unexpected highlight of the India vs Pakistan match. | (Pic: BCCI)
Kohli will look to make the most of his good form against New Zealand in the final group game, which is scheduled for March 2, 2025.