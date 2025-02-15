World Pangolin Day 2025: Celebrities and conservationists unite to save pangolins
EdexLive Desk
Covered in tough, overlapping scales, pangolins look like tiny armoured warriors. Despite their reptilian appearance, they are mammals — shy, nocturnal, and completely harmless.
There are eight species of pangolins, four in Asia and four in Africa. From the dense forests of India and China to the savannas of Africa, they once thrived. Now, illegal poaching and habitat destruction have pushed them toward extinction.
Over a million pangolins have been poached in the last decade. Their scales are falsely believed to have medicinal properties, and their meat is a status symbol. Despite trade bans, trafficking continues at alarming rates.
Public figures are raising their voices to protect pangolins. Chinese actor Wang Yibo, a WildAid ambassador, is actively spreading awareness, urging people to stop buying pangolin products and report illegal wildlife trade. | WildAid
All eight pangolin species are endangered, with the Chinese and Sunda pangolins critically endangered. If poaching doesn’t stop, these unique creatures could disappear forever.
Refuse to buy pangolin products. Speak up against wildlife trafficking. Support conservation organisations working to protect them. Every action counts in saving these rare creatures.
Pangolins are on the brink of extinction. This World Pangolin Day, let’s stand together to ensure they survive for generations to come. | The Jewellery Editor