Valentine's Day special: Unique love traditions around the world
EdexLive Desk
In Japan, women gift chocolates on February 14, and men return the favour on White Day, March 14. South Korea takes it further with love-themed days every month! Singles even have their own Black Day on April 14, during which they eat black bean noodles.
China celebrates love with the Qixi Festival in August, inspired by the tale of the Cowherd and Weaver Girl — two lovers separated by the Milky Way, allowed to meet just once a year. While Valentine’s Day is growing in popularity, Qixi remains deeply rooted in tradition.
Instead of roses, Danes exchange white flowers called 'snowdrops' on Valentine’s Day. Another sweet tradition is 'gaekkebrev', playful, rhyming love notes sent anonymously. If the recipient correctly guesses the sender, they win an Easter egg later in the year!
In Wales, January 25 is St Dwynwen’s Day, dedicated to the Welsh patron saint of lovers. Couples gift beautifully carved wooden love spoons, symbolising their devotion. The designs, keys, hearts, and knots represent love, luck, and commitment.
For many Filipino couples, Valentine’s Day is their wedding day! The government sponsors mass ceremonies where hundreds, sometimes thousands, of couples get married together. It’s a joyful event, making marriage accessible to those who might not afford a big celebration.
Brazil skips February 14 and celebrates 'Dia dos Namorados' on June 12. The following day honours Saint Anthony, the matchmaker saint. Single people perform small and sweet rituals to find love, while couples enjoy music, gifts, and grand romantic gestures.
In Ghana, Valentine’s Day is all about chocolate! As one of the world’s largest cocoa producers, the country promotes local chocolate through festivals, tastings, and themed events. It’s a day of love, not just for people but also for Ghana’s rich cocoa heritage.