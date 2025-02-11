The outbreak of bird flu in India | Details about symptoms, safety precautions here
EdexLive Desk
Bird flu, also referred to as avian influenza, is a virus that infects birds. Avian flu has numerous subtypes. In the past, influenza A (H5N1) and influenza A (H7N9) have been the most prevalent subtypes to infect people.
Pink eye (conjunctivitis), fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches, sore throat, gastrointestinal issues including nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, stuffy or runny nose, and shortness of breath.
Bird flu, or avian influenza, primarily affects birds but can also infect humans via direct contact with infected birds or contaminated environments.
Andhra Pradesh, Ranchi, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and others have reported thousands of positive cases related to bird flu in birds and animals.
As its neighbouring states have reported high cases of the virus in birds, Telangana alerted its officials to enhance awareness among poultry farmers, stakeholders, and the public.
The US has reported 68 human cases and one death associated with H5N1 bird flu infection.
A flu shot, wash hands regularly with soap and water after handling birds or being in areas where they are present, and avoid contact with animals who've been exposed to avian influenza.
Recently, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) initiated the process of developing an ingenious human vaccine candidate against the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1).