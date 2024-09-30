"What is this yeah-yeah?...This is not a coffee shop": said CJI. Here's why
EdexLive Desk
"What is this 'yeah-yeah'? This is not a coffee shop. I am very allergic to this ‘yeah-yeah'. This cannot be allowed," the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said
Today, the CJI was miffed over a PIL seeking an in-house inquiry against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi for dismissing an earlier plea related to a service dispute
The party-in-person litigant brought up a petition terming it illegal termination, in which, he had included retired Indian Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi as a respondent. He stated that in May of 2018, the petition was submitted
"How can you file a PIL with the judge as a respondent? There has to be some dignity.....You cannot say I want an in-house inquiry against a judge because you did not succeed before the bench. Sorry, we cannot tolerate this,” said the CJI in surprise and dismay
The litigant said that the then CJI Gogoi had wrongfully dismissed his petition, challenging his termination from service, relying on an illegal statement and that there were “gross errors of law” in the judgment
“Right or wrong, there is a final judgement by the Supreme Court. Your review has been dismissed,” the CJI declared