Antiheroes assemble for THUNDERBOLTS*! A treat for Marvel fans in May 2025?
EdexLive Desk
Hours back, Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer of Thunderbolts*. The studios have left fans with a hint: "Careful who you assemble..."
The movie marks the return of Florence Pugh's character Yelena Belova, first seen in Black Widow (2021) alongside a rag-tag bunch of misfits including John Walker played by Wyatt Russell
This creation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige
According to the teaser, Marvel's magic is scheduled to release in May 2025. However, the exact date is yet to be revealed
Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan plays the role of Bucky. His appearance in Thunderbolts* has created a buzz. Fans reactions poured in for the heartthrob antagonist's rugged charm and complex character
The movie's Earth-based setting thrilled fans even more than Marvel's customary fixation with the multiverse