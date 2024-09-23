Laapataa Ladies make their 'pataa' known worldwide by entering Oscars 2024-25!
EdexLive Desk
Directed by Kiran Rao, and co-produced by Aamir Khan, the Hindi comedy-drama and a satire on patriarchy, Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) hit theatres on March 1, 2024. Now, it has found its way to the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars 2025)
The film, which has clocked more than 100 days on big screens, revolves around the misadventures of two newly-wed brides who get lost after deboarding the same train
The movie was chosen among as many as 29 films, including the Bollywood hit Animal, Malayalam National Award winner Aattam, and Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light
On August 16, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Australia's annual celebration of Indian cinema, awarded Rao with Best Film Critics Choice
Ladies collected Rs 27.66 crore during its theatrical release