Owning the floor at 74! It is Indian PM Narendra Modi's birthday!
EdexLive Desk
Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Mehsana, Modi is the longest-serving CM of the state spanning over 12 years.
To mark his 74th birthday, PM Modi lends a gift to the people of Odisha.
"It is very special to be among the wonderful people of Odisha to launch SUBHADRA, an important scheme of the Odisha Government. This scheme will boost women empowerment and ensure financial independence for our Nari Shakti..." declared PM Modi on 'X'
The PM further visited the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Bhubaneswar, Odisha's capital city, talking to women who greatly benefitted from this.
The Indian PM was greeted on his special day by various leaders of opposition such as Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and by the President of India herself.
Love was bestowed on the leader by his citizens as well.
A 13-year-old student, Presley Shakina from Chennai created a portrait of PM Modi using grains and lentils after a 12-hour-long effort.