It's Diwali in space!

Astronaut Sunita Williams sends her Diwali wishes from 260 miles above Earth
Williams from inside the International Space Station (ISS) Cabin said, "I want to extend my warmest wishes for Happy Diwali to everyone who is celebrating the festival of lights today at the White House and around the world..."
Now, Williams calls this a unique opportunity. Well, who gets to celebrate the festival in space after all?
On remembering the days she spent with her father, Williams said that her father made sure that they never forget their roots. Festivals = Nostalgia.
From high above, Sunita Williams conveyed the festival’s uplifting message. She reminds us that Diwali is a time of joy, where goodness prevails!
Williams thanked US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris for recognising the vibrant Indian-American community and joining in this beautiful celebration | (Source: https://diwalitimessquare.com/)
So...for the first time ever, New York City schools will also be closed on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali! Talk about Indians being everywhere.
Diwali indeed brings everyone together. Go! Enjoy with your near and dear ones.