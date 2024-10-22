Delhi air quality worsens ahead of Diwali; GRAP Stage II invoked
EdexLive Desk
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is currently “very poor” at 317, and will continue to stay so for the next few days.
According to IMD reports, Delhi’s AQI has declined due to meteorological conditions such as calm winds, crop burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana, and vehicular pollution — which has been a longstanding hurdle to Delhi’s efforts to improve its AQI.
In response to the worsening AQI in Delhi, the government has set in motion Phase II of the Graded Response Action Plan in the National Capital.
As part of the safety measures, the Delhi Government restricted the use of coal, firewood, and diesel generators. Further, activities such as mechanical sweeping, and sprinkler action will be carried out daily.
Further, the government also urged the residents to avoid using private vehicles and travel using public transport. In addition, the fleet of metro and buses is being increased, and more restrictions will be placed on private vehicle usage.
The Delhi Government initiated the Phase I of the GRAP on October 15
While Diwali and the winter season are right around the corner, there has been a 15 per cent increase in respiratory issues among the residents of Delhi