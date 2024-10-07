Today, it's been exactly a year since Hamas' attack on Israel | Satellite images show Gaza in ruins

According to satellite imagery analysis dated May 31, 2024, the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) identified 36,591 destroyed structures, 16,513 severely damaged structures, 47,368 moderately damaged structures, and 36,825 possibly damaged structures for a total of 137,297 structures.

These correspond to around 55% of the total structures in the Gaza Strip and a total of 135,142 estimated damaged housing units.