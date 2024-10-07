Today, it's been exactly a year since Hamas' attack on Israel | Satellite images show Gaza in ruins

EdexLive Desk
On October 7, 2023, Hamas, designated as a militant group by the USA and other countries and the de facto governing body in the Gaza strip, entered Israel and launched 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood', an attack, that allegedly killed over 1,200 people
Over 5,000 rockets were fired by the Hamas. Additionally, they entered through paragliders, broke the Gaza wall and went on a killing spree
Israel responded with an air-ground invasion of Gaza, which has killed over 40,000 since last year. Also, reports state that Israel’s relentless war on Gaza has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, a minimum of 16,456 of them children and over 11,000 women
According to satellite imagery analysis dated May 31, 2024, the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) identified 36,591 destroyed structures, 16,513 severely damaged structures, 47,368 moderately damaged structures, and 36,825 possibly damaged structures for a total of 137,297 structures.
These correspond to around 55% of the total structures in the Gaza Strip and a total of 135,142 estimated damaged housing units.
The United Nations estimates there are over 42 million tonnes of debris, including both shattered edifices that are still standing and flattened buildings across Gaza.
Hezbollah, a Shia militant organisation in Lebanon, is reportedly responsible for compelling over 70,000 Israelis to flee their homes as a result of the attacks against north Israel in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.
Since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is adamant about achieving its military objectives and attacks from Gaza have not halted, the US and other regional countries have been unable to mediate a ceasefire