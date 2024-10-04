ICC Women’s World Cup 2024: All about today’s India vs New Zealand match
EdexLive Desk
On Day 2 of ICC Women’s T20 Women’s World Cup 2024, India will play against Australia in their first match in the series.
Here is how both teams are stacked against each other.
The Indian and New Zealand teams are captained by Harmanpreet Kaur and Sophie Devine respectively. While Kaur was made captain in 2016, Devine took over the position in 2020. Both women are all-rounders.
In the last five T20 matches played by both teams at the 2024 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, India suffered a costly loss against Sri Lanka during the finals. New Zealand, however, suffered a series of losses.
However, India had not fared well in head-to-head matches against the Kiwis, losing 9 out of 13 matches.
The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The current series of T20 games started yesterday, October 3, and will go on till October 20.