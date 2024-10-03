“It’s October 3rd”: What does today have to do with Mean Girls?
EdexLive Desk
Fans of the 2004 teen comedy classic call October 3 “Mean Girls Day”
Why is the movie talked about today? What is the connection?
This is a reference to a scene in the movie, which is part of a montage of various interactions between the main character, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) and her crush.
In one of the scenes, Aaron Samuels (Cady’s crush), played by Jonathan Bennett asks her the date and she replies, “It’s October 3rd”, with a voiceover saying, “On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was”
With the advent of social media, longtime and committed fans of the movie began posting screengrabs from the scene, saying that it “was the only time they could post that scene” as a tribute to the movie. Eventually, it caught on, and became a meme on the internet.
This trend has been irresistible for even the main cast of the movie, with Lindsay Lohan joining in on the fun.
Released in 2004, Mean Girls is now among the greatest movies of all time, with its quotable lines and memorable characters.