It's 11:11, the merry day of the Singles!

Mark your calendars as it is not just a quirky celebration of singlehood but now, the world’s biggest shopping day.
It all started at Nanjing University in China in the '90s, when college students decided to celebrate single life with a little self-love... by buying stuff, of course.
In 2009, e-commerce mogul Alibaba took it up a notch, turning Singles Day into a shopping frenzy. And just like that, record sales were achieved!
Fast forward to today — Singles Day is global! From China to India, the US to Europe, everyone’s in on the action with major discounts on everything from gadgets to clothes.
In India, Singles Day isn’t quite as big as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart are jumping in with tempting discounts, targeting the deal-hungry, urban crowd. Time to treat yourself!
Good deals on gadgets? Or that chic dress and that lipstick in the gorgeous red shade. Or maybe a nice vacation for yourself? Singles Day might have got you covered this time.
Can't manifest a partner this 11:11 but you can definitely give yourself some of that loving!