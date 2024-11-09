PM Internship Scheme 2024 registration window closes tomorrow: Here’s how you can apply
EdexLive Desk
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the scheme in Budget 2024-25, and its pilot was launched on October 3.
With a budget of Rs 800 crore, the programme aims to provide 1,25,000 internships to youth in FY 2024-25.
Candidates aged 21 to 24 and those who completed higher secondary education are eligible to apply. These candidates must also hold Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificates and polytechnic degrees, or degrees like BA, BCom, BSc, BPharma, BBA or BCA
Candidates can apply by generating a resume based on their academic and professional qualifications on the scheme’s portal pminternship.mca.gov.in
Candidates could be placed in companies across 24 sectors, including banking, financial services, oil and energy, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), manufacturing, travel, and hospitality.
If selected, the candidates would be given a stipend of Rs 5,000