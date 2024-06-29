June 2024: From NEET exam to cricket & rains — Here's what made headlines this month

The month began with news that will grab all the headlines for days to come — the NEET-UG exam irregularities. Poignant to note here that this petition was filed much before the exam results were even declared. After the results were declared, it was like the opening of a can of worms. Concerns like paper leaks and malpractices shook the students' trust in exam-conducting bodies. Mishra filed a petition regarding irregularities and it became the first of many to come