June 2024: From NEET exam to cricket & rains — Here's what made headlines this month
EdexLive Desk
The month began with news that will grab all the headlines for days to come — the NEET-UG exam irregularities. Poignant to note here that this petition was filed much before the exam results were even declared. After the results were declared, it was like the opening of a can of worms. Concerns like paper leaks and malpractices shook the students' trust in exam-conducting bodies. Mishra filed a petition regarding irregularities and it became the first of many to come
It won't be wrong to call this the highlight of the next four years. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 286 seats against the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s 231 seats
Termed the political "it" couple, PM Modi and PM of Italy Meloni's bond which is apparent via their viral selfies from the G7 Summit, has evoked hilarious and satirical comments from netizens
The ongoing buzz around NEET-UG compounded after the cancellation of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET). The Education Ministry took suo motu action based on inputs as the “integrity" of the exam had been compromised
In a tragic incident, a rooftop collapse at Delhi airport claimed one life and left eight injured. As India embraces the monsoon season, the capital itself is submerged in water-related issues — literally.
After a month of unbelievable events, we're exiting with something Indians always root for — cricket! Rohit Sharma's hits have always lifted spirits. Sit tight and begin your prayers from 8 pm today, June 29
