NEET UG row: Protests continue | Today, AISA and IYC take to the streets
EdexLive Desk
"SCRAP NTA", "RECONDUCT NEET": The youth of the country continue to take to the streets to protest against irregularities in NEET
Groups such as All India Students' Association (AISA) and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged protests in Delhi today, Thursday, June 27
Many allegations of paper leaks, malpractices, impersonation, grace marks issues, several toppers from one centre and other issues of the NEET UG exam are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
NEET UG issue is being raised vehemently by the opposition in the ongoing Lok Sabha session as well
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) was postponed while the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was cancelled
Irregularities in entrance exams are worrying students endlessly hence, protests and demonstrations are being organised